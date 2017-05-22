New Rolex Series commences at The BMW PGA Championship
Story published at 1:33, Monday, May 22nd, 2017
The new Rolex Series, which has been described as, “one of the most significant advancements in the Tour’s 45 years”, commences at the BMW PGA Championship, at Wentworth Club, UK, on Thursday, 25 May 2017.
Featuring the eight most prestigious tournaments on the European Tour’s International Schedule, the Rolex Series celebrates the highest quality of golf and the global spirit of the game; shared values of European Tour and Rolex, which celebrate a 20-year partnership in 2017. Rolex’s association with the pinnacle of golf includes partnerships with the most esteemed organizations and tournaments in the sport.
Rolex Director of Communication & Image, Arnaud Boetsch, said: “For 50 years, Rolex has been intimately linked to the world of golf, and the Rolex Series represents an ambitious commitment to continue our unwavering support of the game, and of the European Tour.
“It is fitting that this exciting new initiative should begin at the European Tour’s home at Wentworth Club, at an event where the Rolex family of golf Testimonees have celebrated 11 victories to date.
“As we celebrate the commencement of the inaugural Rolex Series event, we extend our support to all our Testimonees, and other European Tour members, contesting this milestone event.”
The 50-year relationship between Rolex and golf has evolved through pivotal partnerships, such as its longstanding support of the European Tour, which have further cemented Rolex’s place at the heart of the game.
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said: “Rolex has, for a very long time now, been at the forefront of our sport and is a valued partner of the European Tour. Twenty years in and it is exciting to see our partnership strengthened even further by the development of the Rolex Series.
“By taking this innovative new concept to our most prestigious tournaments around the globe, we are raising the bar in professional golf and at the BMW PGA Championship we look forward to welcoming the world’s best players to this new premium tournament category.”
Beyond its involvement with golf and its partnership with the European Tour, Rolex is renowned worldwide for precision, performance, reliability, and uncompromising quality – the very attributes that distinguish the top players among Rolex’s golfing Testimonees.
Six Rolex Testimonees have won the BMW PGA Championship, two of whom – Luke Donald and Matteo Manassero – will tee up in the inaugural Rolex Series event. Fellow Testimonees competing at Wentworth Club include the 2014 and 2018 European Ryder Cup Captains, Paul McGinley and Thomas Bjørn, respectively, as well as those who are part of a new generation at the forefront of their sport, the Rolex New Guard: Thorbjørn Olesen, Thomas Pieters and Matthew Fitzpatrick, winner of the 2016 DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
Speaking ahead of the start of the Rolex Series at the Wentworth Club, Rolex Testimonee Luke Donald, a two-time winner there, commented: “For me, the BMW PGA Championship will always be a special event but for it to be the first tournament of the new Rolex Series adds substantial significance to the 2017 edition.
“It’s always encouraging to see stakeholders in our game taking the initiative to innovate and it is no surprise that Rolex is involved in this exciting new European Tour venture.”
Rolex www.rolex.com
Tags: Arnaud Boetsch, BMW PGA Championship, Keith Pelley, Rolex Series, Wentworth ClubTweet