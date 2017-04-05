Tweet
Nike and Rory McIlroy Extend Long-Term Relationship
Story published at 13:38, Tuesday, April 4th, 2017
Rory McIlroy became a Nike athlete in 2013. Since then, he has won 12 tournaments, including two major championships, two Race to Dubai titles and most recently, the prestigious FedEx Cup.
Now, Nike announces that it will continue this important relationship with a new long-term contract.
“I’ve loved this company since I was a kid,” says McIlroy. “I’m really happy to continue this journey with Nike.”
