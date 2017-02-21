Paul Lawrie joins ISM
Story published at 23:39, Tuesday, February 21st, 2017
European Tour icon Paul Lawrie OBE has joined International Sports Management.
The Scot, 48, a former Open champion and a winner of a total of eight European Tour titles, has played in two Ryder Cups and has also been a vice-captain once.
Renowned for his victory at the 1999 Open Championship at Carnoustie, Paul has also recorded significant wins at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, the Wales Open and two successes at the Qatar Masters.
Paul continues to compete at the sharp end of the world game and won the Dimension Data Pro-Am on the Sunshine Tour last week.
He also plays a significant role in Scottish grassroots golf through the Paul Lawrie Foundation and hosts the Saltire Energy Paul Lawrie Match Play tournament for a third time this year.
Paul said: “I’ve known Chubby Chandler ever since I’ve been out on tour and it will be great to be working with him and the guys at ISM.
“I’m coming into an interesting phase in my career. I’m convinced I’ve got a lot of good golf ahead of me and I’m looking forward to some exciting times with Chubby and ISM.”
Paul joins fellow major winners Danny Willett, Darren Clarke and Louis Oosthuizen, as well as former world number one Lee Westwood, at ISM.
Chief Executive Officer Chandler said: “Paul has been a significant figure on the European Tour for a long time and showed only last week in South Africa what he is still capable of.
“He has done so much in and for golf, he’s a great guy and we’re proud to be working with him.”
ISM will also be representing Paul’s son Craig, who plays on the EuroPro Tour.
International Sports Managemen www.ism.golf
Tags: Chubby Chandler, Craig Lawrie, International Sports Management, Paul LawrieTweet