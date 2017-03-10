Pietersen among cricket icons set for BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
Cricketing legends Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne, Brian Lara, Allan Lamb, Graeme Swann and Sir Ian Botham are the latest additions set to tee it up on Wentworth’s revamped West Course in the Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday May 24 before the BMW PGA Championship.
Former England great Pietersen, a member at Wentworth Club, is one of a host of big names ready to partner star golf professionals ahead of the inaugural Rolex Series tournament, with the cricketers joining Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs – already announced as playing with four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy – in the line-up.
The Celebrity Pro-Am has fast become one of the highlights of the week, with unrivalled access to the professionals and amateurs as they tackle the testing West Course. Tickets for the Pro-Am are now available from £16.50 here, as well as general admission tickets, onsite parking and grandstand seating.
Known for his big hitting and exceptional timing with the bat, Pietersen will make his third appearance in the Celebrity Pro-Am, alongside friends Warne and Lara, as well as former England captain and Sky Sports commentator Sir Ian Botham.
“I’m really excited to play the new-look West Course,” Pietersen said. “I’ve always loved a challenge on the cricket pitch, and now the challenge is there to play this world-class course well in front of a lot of people, so I think the pressure is certainly going to be there.
“The past two years have been so enjoyable, not to mention the fact that we are helping raise funds for some great charitable causes while having fun at the same time, so it makes for a great day out.
“The BMW PGA Championship always draws an amazing field of sports stars and entertainment icons, and this is one of the big sporting events in England I make sure is marked down on my calendar every year because the atmosphere is just superb.”
Warne describes himself as a keen golfer who “doesn’t play anywhere near enough” and is relishing the opportunity to return to Wentworth for another year.
“I love my golf, so to come back to Wentworth and play the new course is extremely exciting,” said Warne, who was the inaugural winner of the Celebrity Hero Challenge at The Grove last year. “I’m still competitive and have enjoyed playing with some great people and pros in the past, so I am looking forward to getting back out there again in May.”
Completing the cricketing complement are former England captain Lamb and former England spinner Swann, both of whom have participated in the Celebrity Pro-Am in the past and are keen to make their mark on the revamped West Course at Wentworth.
“Nothing is better than spending the day at Wentworth alongside some of the best golfers in the world”, said Lamb. “To have the opportunity to tee it up with legends from so many different fields, it really makes for an enjoyable day of play in front of some great crowds, so I am looking forward to taking on the new West Course in May.”
Jamie Birkmyre, Championship Director of the BMW PGA Championship, said: “We are delighted to welcome back some of cricket’s most influential and talented players in recent memory for our Celebrity Pro-Am, and we look forward to announcing more stars in the coming weeks.”
Fans can ensure they are there to see the Celebrity Pro-Am by clicking here, with further details regarding general admission tickets, Official Hospitality packages, onsite parking and grandstand seating available.
Alternatively, contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on enquiries@europeantourhospitality.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.
