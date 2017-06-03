PPG to sponsor Omega European Masters Golf Championship
Story published at 16:07, Friday, June 2nd, 2017
PPG (NYSE:PPG), innovators in paints, coatings, and specialty materials today announced it will sponsor the Omega European Masters Golf Championship. Under the agreement, PPG will have branding rights for the entire Swiss stop on the professional men’s golf European Tour, which will be streamed to 497 million households around the world via 36 broadcasters.
The Omega European Masters, scheduled for 7-10 September at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf-Club in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, is one of the most prestigious golf competitions played on the European tour circuit. PPG’s sponsorship includes a branded presence in the hospitality and spectator village.
This news is a continuation of PPG’s close association with the sport which has seen the brand play a leading role in the production of coatings for Titleist golf balls. The relationship has been instrumental in satisfying golfers’ demand for distance and accuracy to achieve the perfect finish.
“PPG and golf have a long history. For example, PPG partners with leading golf ball manufacturers such as Acushnet, maker of Titleist and supplies innovative coatings that help golfers achieve longer distance and better accuracy,” said Jean-Marie Greindl, Senior Vice President global architectural coatings and President, PPG Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The Omega European Masters provides a platform for connecting with our customers in a dynamic environment and showcasing how PPG is innovating to protect and enhance the world of golf and beyond.”
Yves Mittaz, Tournament Director at Omega European Masters Golf organization, said, “PPG has an association with golf which makes the sponsorship a natural fit. The brand has a forward-thinking approach and has been instrumental in improving the technical standard of golf. We look forward to working closely together.”
