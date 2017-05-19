Robin Petersson Signs with Titleist
Newly turned professional Robin Petersson has become a Titleist Brand Ambassador joining the likes of major champions Adam Scott and Jordan Spieth in signing with the leading equipment manufacturer.
Robin inked a multi-year deal that will ensure he plays the latest Titleist equipment as he pursues his professional career. As part of the agreement Robin will wear Footjoy apparel and enjoy the comfort and support of the number 1 shoe in golf.
On officially becoming part of Team Titleist Robin stated: “It feels great to have Acushnet support me so early in my professional career. I have played with Titleist clubs ever since I started playing golf and their equipment has continually benefited my game from junior golf to college at Augusta. I look forward to continuing my golf career with a brand that I know well and trust.”
Playing in this week’s Fjällbacka Open as an official brand ambassador Robin will be carrying in his bag:
Driver: Titleist 915 D3 9,5°
Shaft: Fujikura Rombax 6X07 X-flex
3 wood: Titleist 915 Fd 15°
Shaft: Aldila Rogue 95 MSI X-flex
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 21°
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder HB 8.8 S-flex
Driving Irons: Titleist T-MB (3-4)
Shafts: Dynamic Gold AMT X100
Irons: Titleist 716 CB (5-9)
Shafts: Dynamic Gold AMT X100
Wedges: Titleist SM6 (46.08, 50.08, 54.08, 58.04)
Shafts: Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Titleist www.titleist.com
