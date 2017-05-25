Srixon/Cleveland Confirm Title Sponsorship of Foremost Assistant Professionals’ Championship 2017
Thursday, May 25th, 2017
Foremost has announced that Srixon/Cleveland Golf is to continue as title sponsor of its Assistant Professionals’ Championship, following the huge success of the inaugural event last year.
The event will also be held at a new venue, The Oxfordshire Golf Club on Wednesday 12th July, and will see 110 Foremost Professionals Assistants battle it out for a prize fund of £5,000, as well as 10 Srixon player contracts.
With the winner receiving £1,000 and a full 2018 Srixon staff contract, those placing 2nd to 10th will receive a Srixon ball and wedge contract. Each competitor will also receive two dozen personalised golf balls, a glove and a cap.
“We’re thrilled to have Srixon/Cleveland Golf on-board once again this year,” said Foremost Managing Director, Andy Martin.
“Their support really elevates the stature of the event, and with the inaugural event receiving such rave reviews last year, we’re delighted to be taking the championship to the Oxfordshire in 2017.”
Leslie Hepsworth, UK & Ireland President of Srixon Sports Europe, commented, “We’re delighted to be continuing our association with the Foremost Assistant Professionals’ Championship following the significantly positive feedback at last year’s event.
“We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Foremost assistant professionals around the country, with this championship providing the ideal channel through which to promote both the Srixon and Cleveland brands,” continued Hepsworth.
