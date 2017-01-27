Sweden’s Leading Amateur and World No.24 Turns Professional and joins P4M Golf
Story published at 11:35, Wednesday, January 25th, 2017
Leading Amateur Robin Petersson will begin his 2017 season as a professional golfer. He leaves amateur golf with a world ranking of 24.
A highly successful college player, Petersson won 4 titles for Augusta University earning a number of accolades in the process. Male Athlete of the Year, MVP Golf and Scholar Athlete were all bestowed upon the young Swede during the 2015-16 season, one in which he received All-American honors.
The number 1 ranked college putter has spent the last 65 weeks ranked inside the top 50 of the WAGR and is eager to forge a successful professional career. Upon turning professional Petersson stated: “I have spent a significant amount of time playing at the elite amateur level. I have now graduated from college and it feels great to take this next step in my golfing career”.
Helping him make the transition from amateur golf to the life of a professional is P4M Golf; a newly formed golf management company based in Sweden. Upon Petersson’s decision to join the P4M team, CEO Marc Potter commented: “To have the caliber of a player like Robin join P4M Golf is truly an honour. Robin is a talented golfer and his college and international representation has been incredible these past two years. I certainly look forward to working with him as he evolves from successful amateur to prosperous touring professional.” Petersson added: “P4M Golf has proven in its short time the immense value it brings to professional golf. It is going to be an exciting journey and I’m thrilled to have their support and knowledge behind me.”
Ranked as the country’s best male amateur in 2016, Petersson helped Sweden to Silver in the European Team Championship in July and T-13 in the Eisenhower Trophy in September. He represented Continental Europe in the exciting tie for the St Andrews Trophy and played on both winning European Teams in the Bonallack Trophy and Arnold Palmer Cup, earning the Michael Palmer Award in the process. During the year his match play record in team competition stood at an impressive 10-3-2. Robin is scheduled to make his debut as a professional next month in Spain.
P4M Golf Management is a multifaceted management company providing management and advisory services to professional tour players, golf clubs and related businesses.
P4M www.p4m.golf
