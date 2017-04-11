TaylorMade’s Sergio Garcia Breaks Through for First Major Championship at Augusta
Story published at 10:38, Monday, April 10th, 2017
Yesterday’s final round at the Masters paired two friends, two fierce competitors and two vastly different story lines; Justin Rose looking to add a second major championship to his already-decorated resume and stablemate Sergio Garcia, searching for the elusive first of his career. When it was all said and done, it was Sergio Garcia who withstood the pressure, defeating Rose in a thrilling playoff at Augusta National.
TaylorMade has released the following information:
- Sergio plays the all-new 2017 M2 driver (9.5°), equipped with his usual MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS shaft. Garcia also plays 15° & 19° ’17 M1 fairways; he seeks consistency in his weighting, so both his 3 and 5-woods have the same shaft as his driver.
- Garcia added the Spider Tour red putter to his bag at the WGC Match Play and used it to tame Augusta National’s diabolical greens. He finds it easier to aim and put consistent roll off the face. This was the eighth consecutive week that Spider was the #1 putter model on PGA TOUR.
- Sergio plays the new P750 irons (3-PW) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130x shafts, utilising counterbalancing throughout the set as it helps him with his transition and gets the club more on plane.
- For the seventeenth consecutive year, TaylorMade was the #1 driver at the Masters (33 in play).
- Unlike many of his fellow players, Sergio only opted for two wedges this week (in addition to his PW) as he feels he can hit all of the shots he needs to with just two lofts. He had 2 Milled Grind wedges in the bag; 54° & 58°.
- This was the sixth win this season for the new TP5/TP5X ball, with Garcia now having two of them (Dubai Desert Classic).
- Garcia’s win is the 13th win in 15 weeks for TaylorMade’s ’17 M drivers, more than any other manufacturer.
Sergio Garcia’s Masters Tournament-Winning Bag:
– 17 M2 Driver / 9.5° / MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS
– 17 M1 Fairways/ 15° & 19° / MRC Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS
– P750 Tour Proto Irons/ 3-PW / Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130x
– Milled Grind Wedges/ 54° & 58° / Nippon N.S. Pro Modus Tour 130x
– TP5 Golf Ball (#49)
– Tour Preferred Glove
– adidas Golf climachill Gradient Stripe Polo
– adidas Golf Ultimate365 3-Stripes Pant
– adidas Golf Powerband BOA BOOST
