The Renaissance Club to host 2017 Scottish Senior Open
Story published at 16:31, Monday, January 23rd, 2017
The Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been named as the host venue for the 25th edition of the Scottish Senior Open from August 4-6, 2017.
Paul Eales will defend his Scottish Senior Open title on this landmark occasion for the European Senior Tour, as the event maintains its status as the longest-running regular tournament on its International Schedule.
Previous winners include Senior Tour legends such as five-time John Jacobs Trophy winner Tommy Horton, who won the inaugural event in 1993, and again in 1997. Brian Huggett also triumphed in 1995 while Ryder Cup legend Sam Torrance lifted the trophy in 2006.
The Renaissance Club, in the heartland of Scotland’s celebrated ‘Golf Coast’, opened in 2008, and was designed by world-renowned golf course architect Tom Doak, incorporating 300 acres of pine forest along the coastline of the Firth of Forth. Doak’s design cleverly embraces both the original dunes landscape and a number of natural obstacles, which characterise the varied landscape.
Host of the British Boys Amateur Championship in 2016, The Renaissance Club will also become a Final Qualifying venue for The Open Championship from 2018-2021.
Jerry Sarvadi, Managing Director of The Renaissance Club, said: “We are honoured to have been approached by the European Senior Tour to host the Scottish Senior Open on its 25th Anniversary and look forward to welcoming some of the great champions of golf to The Renaissance Club this August.
“We are confident our links will provide a formidable challenge and an enjoyable experience for all of the participants in the event.”
The tournament will incorporate the popular Alliance format, with amateurs given the opportunity to play alongside the professionals for the first two tournament rounds. A pro-am will also take place on Thursday, August 3.
David MacLaren, Head of the European Senior Tour, said: “We are delighted to have secured a new venue for the Scottish Senior Open as it celebrates its milestone 25th year on our tournament schedule.
“Jerry and the team at The Renaissance Club deserve an opportunity to showcase their world-class facilities and we are certainly looking forward to returning to East Lothian later this year. The Renaissance club provides a magnificent golfing experience to its members and their guests, and has quickly established itself as a real gem in one of Scottish golf’s greatest heartlands.”
Councillor John McMillan, East Lothian Council’s spokesperson for Economic Development and Tourism, said: “I’m genuinely delighted that the Scottish Senior Open is returning once again to Scotland’s Golf Coast and I’m sure The Renaissance Club will prove to be a first-class venue.
“The quality of our golf is second to none and a course like The Renaissance Club, in its idyllic setting, will, I’m sure, encourage even more golfers to come and experience the game in East Lothian.”
Paul Bush, Director of Events with VisitScotland, said: “We welcome the exciting announcement that The Renaissance Club has been given the opportunity to host the Scottish Senior Open this summer.
“Events like this one on Scotland’s Golf Coast will offer the perfect stage for the 25th edition of this championship and will only enhance further Scotland’s reputation as The Home of Golf.”
For information about Alliance and pro-am places, contact info.seniors@europeantour.com
