Ticket registration opens for The 2018 Ryder Cup
Story published at 13:34, Friday, March 31st, 2017
The countdown to The 42nd Ryder Cup gets under way in earnest today, as ticket registration for the greatest team competition in golf opens.
The drama, tension, camaraderie and sportsmanship of one of the world’s greatest sporting contests returns from September 25-30 2018, when 24 of the finest players from Europe and the USA go head-to-head at Le Golf National in Paris.
The only way to secure tickets to support Captain Thomas Bjørn and Team Europe as The Ryder Cup arrives in France for the first time, is to create an official Ryder Cup ticket account at rydercup.com/tickets
Fans have until the beginning of September to create an account, before tickets go on sale on a first come, first served basis. As well as the match days from September 28-30, tickets for the three practice days from September 25-27 will also be available. For more information on the ticket process, including ticket types and pricing visit rydercup.com/tickets
Thousands of fans made the journey to Gleneagles in 2014 to get behind Team Europe as they claimed their third consecutive victory.
Demand amongst the European contingent is expected to be high once again when The Ryder Cup returns to mainland Europe for the first time since 1997 – and the Seve Ballesteros-inspired victory at Valderrama – as Bjørn and his players vie to take back the trophy won by Team USA at Hazeltine National last year.
Bjørn knows a thing or two about the passion and intensity of The Ryder Cup, with three appearances as a player and four as a vice captain already under his belt.
The Dane, who was the first player from his homeland to be selected for The Ryder Cup, is in no doubt about the role supporters play in the event.
He said: “One of the things that makes The Ryder Cup so special is the passion for this great contest from the public. Fans play a huge part in the success of The Ryder Cup, and nothing in golf is more exciting than feeling that support from the crowd at a home match.
“With the ticketing process now open, it reminds us all that the next 18 months will pass by before we know it. I know that fans around Europe will be as excited about the match as I am and I urge everyone to register for tickets and get behind the team.”
The only way to purchase tickets for The 42nd Ryder Cup is by creating a ticket account at rydercup.com/tickets
Due to high demand, creating a ticket account does not guarantee tickets, however only those with an account will be able to access the first come, first served sale.
European Tour www.europeantour.com
Tags: European Tour, Le Golf National, Ryder Cup, Thomas Bjorn