Tickets on Sale for 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open
Story published at 17:06, Saturday, May 13th, 2017
Tickets are now available for the 2017 Ricoh Women’s British Open and with the world’s top five players already confirmed, fans can ensure they will be part of the world-class action on 3 – 6 August.
Renowned as one of the world’s most international Majors, with players from 30 nationalities competing last year, the 2017 Championship makes its debut appearance at the iconic Kingsbarns Golf Links where 21-year-old Ariya Jutanugarn will defend her title.
As a special advance purchase offering there is 20% off general admission one-day tickets and season tickets for all purchases online until Midnight 10 June 2017. Upgraded Clubhouse tickets and Official Corporate Hospitality packages are also available in the Champions Club overlooking the 18 green.
For more information on all ticket prices and the Championship please visit the official ticket website HERE
The Ricoh Women’s British Open was founded by the LGU in 1976 and has been staged in conjunction with IMG, a global leader in sports, events, media and fashion, since 1984. The event has been co-sanctioned by the LPGA and LET since 1994, and gained Major status in 2001. The LGU merged with The R&A in January 2017.
Kingsbarns has hosted the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship since 2001, Final Qualifying for The Open in 2010 and the 2013 Ricoh Women’s British Open Final Qualifying. The course has been widely acclaimed by players and media alike since opening 14 years ago and has fitted seamlessly into the famous golfing area of St Andrews.
Ricoh Women’s British Open http://ricohwomensbritishopen.com/
Ricoh www.ricoh.com
