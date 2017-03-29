Willett and Westwood join star-studded BMW PGA Championship field
Story published at 23:29, Tuesday, March 28th, 2017
Page last updated at 11:29 am, Wednesday, March 29th, 2017
Masters Champion Danny Willett and Ryder Cup legend Lee Westwood are the latest stars to join the impressive field for the BMW PGA Championship – the first event in the European Tour’s new Rolex Series – at Wentworth Club from May 25-28.
Willett memorably claimed the Green Jacket last year, with Westwood sharing second place, and the pair will return to Augusta National for the season’s first Major Championship next week, before getting their first look at the revamped West Course at Wentworth Club the following month.
The English pair will be targeting a home victory when they join their Ryder Cup teammates Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose in a star-studded field at the BMW PGA Championship, with tickets and hospitality packages now available by clicking here.
“It’s a fantastic event and obviously for me being English, it really is our biggest event we play on home soil,” said Willett.
“You get some great crowds there all week and I’ve been fortunate enough to have a few good finishes around there. I was fortunate enough to win the BMW International in Germany a few years ago, so to be able to win another BMW sponsored event, this time on home soil, would make it that little bit more special.”
Willett finished in third place at the 2016 BMW PGA Championship, and with two top ten finishes in the 2017 European Tour season so far, the 29 year old is excited to play the West Course, which has undergone a multi-million pound renovation since last year’s tournament.
“Over the last five years with the work they have been doing to change the golf course, I think it has come on loads and it will be interesting to now go back and see the further changes that have happened,” he said.
“We see the pictures of (Paul) McGinley and Thomas (Bjørn) and obviously what the Ernie Els design crew have been doing, and it looks as though it has coming on quite nicely. All the feedback has been really good.”
Former World Number One Westwood will make his 24th consecutive appearance at the BMW PGA Championship – having not missed the tournament since 1994 – and has finished second on two occasions.
The ten-time Ryder Cup player will be the tournament host at the British Masters supported by Sky Sports at Close House, in Newcastle, in September, but he hoping to make his mark on home soil before that by adding to his haul of 23 European Tour titles at the BMW PGA Championship.
“The BMW PGA Championship is always one of my favourite tournaments and I’m really looking forward to going back to Wentworth in May,” said Westwood. “From the pictures I have seen it looks in great condition and I like the look of the changes as well. I think it will be back to its best.
“I think any time there are new initiatives brought forward, and obviously this Rolex Series is gaining a lot of attention, it’s exciting for everybody, the players will be excited to be playing big events for big cash and we’ll see how it all pans out throughout the year.”
Fans can ensure they are there to see all the latest action by clicking here with details regarding general admission tickets, Official Hospitality packages, onsite parking and grandstand seating available.
Alternatively, contact the European Tour’s dedicated Hospitality Sales Team, who will be happy to answer any queries and discuss the various hospitality options, on enquiries@europeantourhospitality.com or +44 (0) 1344 840681.
