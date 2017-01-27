Algarve Toasts a Double in Today’s Golfer Awards

The Algarve has kicked off 2017 in style with an unprecedented double award from Today’s Golfer magazine.

The Portuguese golfing hotspot scooped two major honours after readers of the popular UK golf publication voted it as Best Golf Destination – and Best Value – in Continental Europe.

It’s the first time the sun-drenched region, which boasts 43 fabulous courses, has claimed the top prize as Europe’s leading golf destination, easily beating off competition from across the continent by landing 48 per cent of the vote, an incredible 37 points clear of second place.

Additionally, value for money clearly remains a major attraction for the Algarve’s visitors as it landed a 24 per cent share of the vote to land the Best Value award for the fourth occasion.

There was a bumper entry this year, with the readers of Today’s Golfer casting several thousand votes in the sixth edition of the awards to ensure their favourite courses and venues were recognised.

Today’s Golfer Courses and Travel Editor Kevin Brown said: “The annual TG Travel Awards, which we like to think of as the ‘Oscars of the golf industry’, have proved a huge hit since being introduced in 2011. The awards are totally objective as it is the paying public – our readers – who make the decisions.

“Of course, special congratulations must go to the Algarve which celebrated a deserved double success. Its popularity among UK golfers continues to soar and it’s easy to see why.”

After celebrating its 50th anniversary celebrations throughout 2016, the region has seen the golden glow extend into 2017 with this double success.

Maria Manuel Delgado e Silva, Algarve Tourism Association golf product manager, said: “This is wonderful news to start 2017 and it’s a huge honour to be regarded so highly by UK golfers at the Today’s Golfer awards, as a result of a combined effort from our golf tourism industry over five decades.

“It has been our pleasure to welcome record numbers of visiting golfers from the UK in 2016 and there is an ongoing commitment to deliver the excellence that golfers expect from a destination like the Algarve.

“We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in helping us win these awards and, above all, to the readers of Today’s Golfer. It’s a source of great pride to us all to be recognised in this way.”

Algarve Tourism Association (Golf) www.visitgolfalgarve.com

