Ambitious Buenavista Flying High Among The Canaries

Buenavista Golf already looks a million dollars but is determined to become the ‘must-play’ course of the Canary Islands as its investment programme hits the half a million-mark.

The spectacular Seve Ballesteros-designed course in the north-west of Tenerife, offers a fabulous golf experience at a unique coastal location. And with the island’s year-round climate settled at an average of 22 degrees Celsius, it makes for perfect playing conditions.

Since Meliá Hotels International took ownership of both the course and the adjacent five-star, adults-only luxury hotel – the Hacienda del Conde – there has been financial backing for course improvements, which have already surpassed 350,000 Euros and will climb to 500,000 Euros as phase one is completed.

The course, which opened in 2003, already benefits from stunning scenery with the imposing cliffs of Teno and the crashing waves of the Atlantic Ocean acting as the backdrop and offers an enjoyable challenge for the full 18 holes. But with the recent extra focus on the course maintenance, there has been a major outlay on greenkeeping machinery, bunker repairs and remodelling to further enhance the whole experience.

The project has also been undertaken with huge respect to the natural beauty of the immediate environment as improvements in the irrigation system have achieved far greater water efficiency, while huge care and attention has been given to the replacement of native plants around the course.

Juan José Moreno, General Manager of Meliá Hacienda del Conde & Buenavista Golf, said: “Huge progress has been made over the past year and this has been positively highlighted by the majority of our visitors. As a result, we have already been ranked as Tenerife’s number one course in the ‘Golf World’ Top 100 Golf Resorts in Continental Europe.

“But with this in mind, we remain ambitious in our plans for the golf course with the vision of making Buenavista a ‘must-play’ course, providing a unique and high-end golf experience. It is an exciting and demanding commitment, but it makes our dedicated team work even harder with a special attention to every single detail.”

That ambition is also underlined by the brand new rental sets of TaylorMade clubs and a new fleet of buggies that will incorporate the latest GPS technology. The practice facilities have also been upgraded with significant improvements to the driving range.

With the first tee and the hotel reception a mere 500 metres apart, the resort has enjoyed a booming winter season and is set to continue that trend throughout the summer.

The adults-only boutique spa hotel is set in an unspoilt corner of Tenerife for an unforgettable treat of tranquillity and luxury after the round. Overlooking the course and the ocean, the 117-room hotel delivers on all fronts with top-class facilities and exceptional service. Those standards have been recognised recently after it was selected to join the respected Condé Nast Johansen collection, which selects the very best of luxury hotels, spas and venues from around the world.

The Meliá Hacienda del Conde also offers an exclusive and upgraded experience for personalised service – The Level -with private areas within the hotel and a number of extra privileges to enjoy.

The Unlimited Golf package at Buenavista Golf starts at £970 per person for a seven-night stay sharing a double room. The half-board package includes breakfast and dinner, one complimentary access to the YHI SPA thermal circuit and unlimited golf at Buenavista. Airport transfers are also included to and from Tenerife North or South Airport.

Tags: Buenavista Golf, Juan José Moreno, Meliá Hotels International