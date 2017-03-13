Andermatt Golf Region and Open Golf Club enter strategic partnership

Andermatt Golf Region, established in 2016, is the first Swiss golf region to join the Open Golf Club, the leading association of premium golf clubs in Europe. With this membership, the golf destination Andermatt has become even more attractive domestically and internationally.

Thanks to the association with the Open Golf Club, members of the golf clubs comprising the Andermatt Golf Region receive a green fee reduction of 25 percent on all Open Golf Club courses throughout Europe. Members also benefit from many other attractive offers such as packages and golf trips. Open Golf Club incorporates over 55 of the most beautiful golf courses in France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and Italy. With the Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course, one of the most attractive golf courses in Switzerland now belongs to this prestigious association.

Strengthening the Andermatt Golf Region

“With this association, we not only present attractive offers to members of the courses of the Andermatt Golf Region, we also position the Andermatt Golf Region as a prime destination for many European golfers,” says Franz-Xaver Simmen, CEO of Andermatt Swiss Alps AG, about the cooperation. “We expect this cooperation to result in a substantial increase in the number of international golfers and thus the number of guests in Andermatt,” adds Simmen.

Patrick A. Widmer, Director of the Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course, was the initiator of the Andermatt Golf Region. He convinced the four clubs in the region to pool their efforts in order to achieve a strong position at the key golf fairs and golf tournaments in Europe through the Open Golf Club chain.

The Open Golf Club chain was founded in 1987 by the Boissonnas family, which has been active in sport tourism since 1960 – chiefly with the establishment of Flaine ski resort in Savoy, France. Active in golf for nearly 40 years now, the business activities are focused on three pillars: investment in golf courses and resorts, management of golf clubs and hotels, and marketing of the chain’s clubs and partner hotels.

Expanding existing offers

Together with the previously announced new and more flexible Discovery and Challenger passes, golfers now receive new and attractive opportunities that further enhance the Andermatt Golf Region. The 18-hole golf course at Andermatt, named “Switzerland’s Best Golf Course 2016” by the World Golf Awards, is the heart of the region and included in every pass.

The 9-hole memberships in Realp, Sedrun and Source du Rhône now include unlimited playing rights from Monday to Friday on the 27 holes of the three partner clubs. In addition, members can play at the Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course with a 50 percent discount Monday to Friday and a 20 percent discount on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.

Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course, which is described as having something of a Scottish flavour, is over six kilometres long and meets international tournament standards. It was designed by renowned golf course architect Kurt Rossknecht of Germany.

The course has been open to the public on a pay-and-play basis since 2016, with the green fee for 18 holes ranging from CHF 80 to CHF 160 depending on the season, day and time. Andermatt Swiss Alps Golf Course was named “Switzerland’s Best Golf Course 2016” by the World Golf Awards. It is the first golf course in Switzerland to have the exclusive Garia golf cars, which are street legal and feature an interactive navigation system.

Andermatt is a year-round holiday destination in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The Andermatt Swiss Alps resort is in development. Once complete, it will include about 500 apartments in 42 buildings, 25 chalets, conference facilities, an indoor pool, an 18-hole golf course, and six 4- and 5-star hotels, including the renowned 5-star deluxe hotel The Chedi Andermatt. Furthermore, the ski areas of Andermatt and Sedrun are being merged to form the attractive SkiArena Andermatt-Sedrun.

