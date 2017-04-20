Brand New Golf Boutique Continues Tewkesbury Park’s Golf Investment

Patrick Jones, General Manager of Tewkesbury Park, has announced the completion of a brand-new golf boutique. Following an extensive two-year renovation to the hotel which included considerable work to the golf course’s bunkers, the hotel is on track to becoming one of the West of England’s finest golf resorts.

The new boutique will stock an extensive range of golfing necessities, as well as brands like Galvin Green and Oscar Jacobson. A section of the boutique will be devoted to sporting and lifestyle brands, including Natural Spa Factory products and a selection of gifts from the likes of Chase Distillery – ideal if one needs to buy a small memento or last-minute gift.

The hotel has an 18-hole par 73 parkland golf course, academy course, practice range and putting green. Under the guidance of the former leading British amateur golfer, Peter McEvoy, and agronomist, John Clarkin, there has been significant investment into the course itself. Bunkers have been remodelled, re-set and in some cases relocated, with fairways and greens now in exceptional playing condition

A stunning course with views stretching across the Gloucestershire countryside and beyond, Tewkesbury Park offers one-night golf breaks for golfers keen to play a couple of rounds and stay in the newly renovated hotel. The hotel’s golf package includes two rounds of golf, dinner, bed and breakfast and starts from £99 November to March, £110 in April and October and £115 from May to September.

Tewkesbury Park is only five minutes from M5 junction nine, on the doorstep of Tewkesbury and within easy reach of Cheltenham, Gloucester and Worcester.

Tewkesbury Park www.tewkesburypark.co.uk

