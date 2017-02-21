Business Booming for Portugal’s Biggest Golf Course Operator

ORIZONTE – Lisbon Golf, the biggest golf course management company in Portugal, has set its sights on another year of major growth after seeing international bookings rise by more than 20 per cent in 2016.

Offering outstanding value and choice on an array of stay-and-play packages and golf passports in and around the Portuguese capital, ORIZONTE is now firmly established as a favourite with golfers across Europe and enjoyed a significant increase in numbers for the third year running.

The forward-thinking brand again attracted enormous interest with players from the UK, Denmark and France, with business up by more than a fifth in each market compared to 2015.

In addition, bookings increased by around 50 per cent during the spring period last year as travelling golfers took advantage of the chance to explore the courses and culture in the Lisbon area – including numbers growing by an amazing 53 per cent in April.

José Maria Cazal Ribeiro, from ORIZONTE – Lisbon Golf, said: “The appeal of Lisbon as a destination for stay-and-play breaks is greater than ever, and to see the booking numbers continue to rise at such a healthy rate is very encouraging.

“Our region has so much to offer to and the beauty of ORIZONTE is that our clients can book six outstanding golf courses through only one contact. With a choice of packages and concierge services available on request, we have something to meet all needs, and we’re looking forward to another year of growth and expansion in 2017.

ORIZONTE – Lisbon Golf offers the chance to play six of the leading courses in close proximity to Portugal’s capital in the beautiful Costa Azul region together with exceptional value for money on a wide range of accommodation options.

Included among its courses are Quinta do Peru Golf & Country Club, Ribagolfe – a host of the European Tour Qualifying School since 2009 – and Aroeira, twice the venue for the Portuguese Open and recently included in a list of Continental Europe’s Top 100 Golf Resorts.

ORIZONTE – Lisbon Golf www.orizontegolf.com

