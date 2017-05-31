Cameron House Celebrates Ten Years of Golf at The Carrick Golf Course

Five-star luxury resort, Cameron House celebrates the tenth anniversary of the renowned Carrick Golf Course, this week. Open since June 2007, The Carrick Golf Course at Cameron House has welcomed upwards of 250,000 players onto its fairways to enjoy a round, whilst looking out onto some of Scotland’s finest scenery. Amongst those who have played are a few well-known guests, such as Take That, Freddie Flintoff, Ally McCoist and Colin Montgomerie.

In its ten-year history, the course has hosted a number of tournaments, including the Ladies Scottish Open in 2007 and 2008, the PGA Cup in 2009, and more recently the PGA Europro tour in 2015 and 2016.

To mark The Carrick Golf Course’s tenth birthday, a golf day will be hosted for willing participants to compete for a variety of prizes on Sunday 4 June. Players will play the 18-hole championship course, which is known to be a tough test, but with various teeing options is friendly to all. Designed by Doug Carrick, the course is set out to create an experience that blends parkland golf with the traditional links feel.

Jonny Sharp, head of golf at Cameron House, said, “Turning ten is a magnificent milestone for us here at The Carrick Golf Course – it’s an honour to be a part of the occasion. Our course is set amidst stunning Scottish scenery, where the Highlands meet the Lowlands, overlooking Loch Lomond. With ten years of golfing excellence under our belts, we can look forward to building on that legacy.”

Andy Roger, resort director at Cameron House, commented, “The tenth anniversary golf day is looking to be a great day, and the perfect celebration. We look forward to welcoming all of our eager participants to the course, and I wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”

Tee times are available from 6.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday 4 June. Tea, coffee and bacon rolls will be available on arrival, and each player will be gifted a Carrick crested tartan goodie bag and sleeve of Titleist golf balls. For more information and to book your place on the tournament, call 01389 727 679 or email golfsales@cameronhouse.co.uk.

Cameron House www.cameronhouse.co.uk

Tags: Andy Roger, Cameron House, Carrick Golf Course, Doug Carrick, Jonny Sharp