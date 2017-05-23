Canary Wharf showcase for London Golf Club

Kent-based European Tour Destination, London Golf Club, took the opportunity to showcase its services within London’s business district at an innovative showcase in Canary Wharf.

Taking place from May 9th to May 12th, London Golf Club promoted its facilities at Canary Wharf’s bustling shopping malls.

There was plenty on offer to visitors to the club’s exhibition as members of the sales, operations, weddings and marketing teams were on hand to discuss their areas of expertise.

Plenty of prizes were on offer over the course of the four days to anyone who filled out an interest form – including a full membership to London Golf Club as well as a social membership.

The club was joined by golf venue network specialists European Tour Properties, who offered two tickets to a UK Tour event, while Chase Gin handed out a bottle of vodka and Hospitality Finder offered two hospitality places for the Cheltenham Festival.

Rolley Golf were on hand to showcase their trolleys, while London Golf Club gave out around 100 magazines and collected a total of 130 new contacts.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to be at this part of London and promote the different services we provide,” commented Stephen Follett, Chief Executive of London Golf Club.

“There are over 115,000 people working at Canary Wharf and to be the first golf club to have a stand at both Canada Place and Jubilee Place this year is a fact of great pride for all the team.

“We are only 20 miles from there and look forward to hosting clients from that part of the world – not only on the golf courses, but also to use our meetings & events facilities.”

London Golf Club www.londongolf.co.uk

Tags: European Tour Properties, London Golf Club, Rolley Golf, Stephen Follett