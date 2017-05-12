Clubs to Hire enter the golf leasing business

Clubs to Hire the Dublin-based rental company has this week signed an agreement to supply a five star Alicante golf resort with high end golf sets on a long-term lease. The company which allows travelling golfers to rent sets for their golfing holiday is now focusing on supplying the trade with a real value offering, allowing them to lease high end sets on an annual basis and replacing them each year with a newer model.

“A lot of European golf resorts get requests for high end rental sets but often due to capital restraints they do not carry the inventory and are missing out on a key marketing and revenue angle.” said Chief Executive Tony Judge, who founded the company with Ulster businessman Gerry McKernan in 2010

The company has recently opened two new retail shops in Alicante and Palma airports and will shortly open a new flagship store at the new terminal in Faro airport. The Company is investing heavily in its IT and product offering to allow it handle up to 300,000 annual web visits and 80,000 requests for rental clubs at 23 worldwide locations.

Clubs to Hire are currently in discussions with several top resorts to fulfill their rental needs, which allows the resorts to lease the clubs for 12 months with no capital outlay and then hand the sets back and get them replaced with the latest models to market.

For more information, please contact Tony Judge tony@clubstohire.com

Clubs to Hire www.clubstohire.com

Tags: Clubs to Hire, Gerry Mckernan, Tony Judge