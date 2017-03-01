Complimentary Transfer Link from Leuchars to St Andrews for London Golfers

London golfers planning to attend St Andrews this Spring can tee-off their time in Scotland with a complimentary transfer thanks to Caledonian Sleeper.

The overnight rail service is continuing its popular link between Leuchars Railway Station and the ‘Home of Golf’ following a successful first year in partnership with luxury golf tour operator, St Andrews Golf Travel.

The door-to-door transfer service, which operates six days a week, morning and night, has become increasingly popular with the majority of guests arriving and departing from St Andrews opting for the free-of-charge facility.

Ryan Flaherty, Caledonian Sleeper’s Guest Experience Director, commented: “The transfer between Leuchars station and St Andrews has been extremely popular over the past 12 months and we are very pleased to continue this service ahead of this year’s golf season.

“St Andrews offers 189 holes of world class golf along with numerous other courses just a short distance from the medieval town. We look forward to ensuring that guests travelling from London have the best possible experience from the moment they set off.”

With over 20 years’ combined experience in the game, St Andrews Golf Travel is owned and run by former golf international Marc Gentles and Graeme Dawson, previously Leisure Sales & Marketing Manager for the award-winning five star Fairmont St Andrews resort.

Speaking of the partnership with Caledonian Sleeper, Marc commented: “It’s every golfer’s dream to visit St Andrews at least once in their lifetime and, having played golf in all four corners of the world, we wanted to bring our passion for the sport back to the Home of Golf.

“We are delighted to be continuing our association with the Caledonian Sleeper and look forward to building many great experiences for their passengers here in St Andrews and throughout Scotland’

For further information about Golf in St Andrews please visit, visit www.standrewsgolftravel.com To find out more about Caledonian Sleeper and the St Andrews Golf Travel transfer service, visit www.sleeper.scot

