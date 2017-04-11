Cottrell Park invests £30K in New Sports Simulators

Cottrell Park Golf Resort near Cardiff has recently invested heavily in their two state-of-the-art golf simulators.

The new Sports Simulators now includes Football, Rugby Union, American Football, Tennis, Australian Football, Rugby League, Gaelic Football, Ice Hockey, Field Hockey, Foot Golf and Putting. Many new sports are being integrated into the software and the club will benefit from free upgrades for the life of the machines as they become available.

The simulators use the very latest graphics engine. Offering every type of ball sport and every type of game challenge, it also provides the ability for match play between teams. The next generation of high speed camera technology, will be able to track any moving object very accurately whether hit, kicked or thrown from anywhere within the simulator itself. This enables a vast array of simulator options, from Golf, Sports, Racing, Shooting, Cinema and all future Simulation developments.

The very high performance of the 3D Motion Imagery captured is similar to the data measured for the Golf Simulator, as shown above. The Sports Simulator will shortly be able to capture the actual performance data, for the player themselves, measuring foot at impact, leg swing path, ball back spin, ball side spin, hip turn, body turn, shoulder turn and weight transference.

The simulators were procured from Sports Coach Simulator of Dorking, Surry, who have been manufacturing the world’s largest range of simulators for the past 25 years. Cottrell Park are now in a position to offer unique facilities to both members and visiting parties either as part of a golf day, corporate event, staff incentive activity or as part of a golf break.

Sales & Marketing Director, Gaynor Openshaw-Smith is delighted to be able to offer this new kit for both its golf members and visiting parties.

She said: “Once again Cottrell Park leads the way offering innovative ways to benefit its cleintelle. The Sports Simulators have been very well received by both our valuable membership base and visiting parties. With the introduction of accommodation currently under construction and due for completion this June, the resort will be in a strong position to offer un-rivalled facilities for its customers within the locality.”

Cottrell Park Golf Resort www.cottrellpark.com

Sports Coach Simulators http://www.sports-coach.com/

