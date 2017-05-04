DAMAC to build 2,000-room hotel overlooking Akoya Oxygen golf course

DAMAC Hotels & Resorts, the hospitality arm of luxury real estate developer, DAMAC Properties, states that the prestigious Golfotel will be the only premium 5-tower hotel complex surrounded by a golf course in Dubai.

Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President, DAMAC Properties said: “DAMAC Properties’ hospitality brands cater to those looking for premium hotel accommodation in the best locations across Dubai. The unique proposition of the Golfotel is that it is a golf lifestyle destination for people of all ages due to entertainment, hospitality and retail elements, to name a few.”

Golfotel will feature over 2,000 well-appointed contemporary rooms across five towers with golf views of the Trump World Golf Club Dubai, which is set within the 55-million square foot community AKOYA Oxygen. The premium hotel rooms come with balconies, flat-screens, as well as tea and coffeemakers and free Wi-Fi.

The hotel features amenities such as a lounge and international restaurants, a gym, an outdoor swimming pool as well as shuttle services to the best tourist attractions all over Dubai and complimentary airport transfer. It is located at an equal distance from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport and is in close proximity to popular tourist attractions in Dubai.

The Trump World Golf Club Dubai is an 18-hole championship standard course designed by the iconic golfing superstar Tiger Woods, who will bring his design expertise and worldwide playing experience to the development. When coupled with the Trump brand standard of excellence, the Club will create a new luxury benchmark for golf in the Middle East.

