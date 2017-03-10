Danang gears up for Asia’s biggest golf tourism event

Branded “AGTC on the Beach”, the 6th annual IAGTO Asia Golf Tourism Convention, which takes place in Danang, Vietnam, from 7-13 May this year, will be Asia’s largest-ever golf tourism event.

Peter Walton, Chief Executive of organiser IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators), visited Danang to announce that AGTC 2017 has broken all previous records to attract the largest number of golf tour operators to attend such an event in Asia.

At a press conference at the Novotel Danang Han River Hotel, one of the official AGTC host hotels, Walton said: “With two months to go, already more than 240 golf tour operators from 36 countries have registered to attend AGTC. This clearly shows the appeal of Danang as one of Asia’s newest and most exciting golf destinations.”

“63% of the attending tour operators are from within Asia including 37 from Korea, 33 from China, 14 from Singapore and 8 from both Japan and Hong Kong. 52 of the buyer delegates are from Europe (22%) with a further 22 from Australia & New Zealand and 6 from the USA.”

36 delegates have registered from Vietnam, including Montgomerie Links Danang Golf Club, Ba Na Hills Golf Club, BRG Danang Golf Resort, Laguna Golf Lang Co, The Bluffs Ho Tram Strip, Sky Lake Resort & Golf Club and the FLC Group.

As a result of hosting AGTC this year, Danang Department of Tourism expects that Danang will be recognised as the heart of golf tourism in Vietnam and that this will be a launchpad for Danang to become one of Asia’s most popular golf destinations.

In a further announcement, Walton revealed that the global golf tourism industry organisation had this week presented a Golf Tourism Strategy roadmap for Danang at the request of the Danang Department of Tourism, which would be formalised at the AGTC in May.

“A carefully laid out strategy is essential in order to convert the high level of interest in Danang into new business, ensuring that the experience of the golf visitor is maintained at the highest level and that the growth is sustainable,” he explained.

Danang Department of Tourism expects growth as a direct result of the AGTC Convention to add US$20 million per year onto tourism receipts and for this annual increase on existing visitor revenue to double once new golf courses are open.

Established in 2012 by IAGTO, AGTC is a three-day series of business meetings designed to give 18 Asia Pacific golf destinations, including Vietnam, the opportunity to do business with golf tour operators from around the globe, all of which are IAGTO members. Following the meetings, 180 of these golf tour operators will then spend three days visiting the golf courses and hotels of Vietnam’s Central Coast region to help them sell the destination to golf travellers in key markets worldwide.

Tags: Asia Golf Tourism Convention, IAGTO, International Association of Golf Tour Operators, Peter Walton