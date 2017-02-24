Driving Online Visitor Bookings

De Vere, one of the UK’s leading hotel groups, and BRS Golf have teamed up to capitalise on the growing demand for online tee times. De Vere will now utilise BRS Golf booking technology, which handles 32 million rounds annually across the globe, within their four signature venues.

Rory Smith, VP of Technology for BRS Golf, noted “De Vere is a name synonymous with great golf, and we are excited that four courses are set to become part of the BRS Golf family. We have seen double-digit growth in online tee time revenue every year since the business started. In 2016 the revenue total for online tee times was £12million, and we look forward to helping grow the game for De Vere thanks to this new partnership.”

De Vere Wokefield Estate, Selsdon Estate, Staverton Estate and Wychwood Park normally see over 120,000 golfers on their greens every year. The top-class courses are located alongside four stunning hotels, making each track perfect for travelling golfers.

Chris Knight, BRS Sales Manager, said, “We have been building a strong relationship with De Vere over the last 6 years through our Marketplace platform, Teeofftimes.co.uk, and we are excited to welcome De Vere to online visitor bookings with our BRS Golf platform.”

Steve Dacre, Group Golf Operations and Sales Manager at De Vere, told us, “This is an exciting venture for all four of our golf resorts that will have a direct benefit to members and visitors as well as our distribution partners. BRS Golf has provided us a great solution to our individual and group requirements, supported by excellent training, guidance and implementation.”

Andrew Gibbins, Estates Manager at De Vere Staverton Estate, noted that the installation of BRS Golf is a fantastic and exciting development.

“The demand for online tee time booking has grown dramatically in recent years to fit in with people’s lifestyles and living patterns,” Andrew said. “BRS Golf has given us the perfect solution for members and visitors as well as huge benefits for the Golf Operations team.”

De Vere Golf

Tags: Andrew Gibbins, BRS Golf, Chris Knight, De Vere, Rory Smith, Selsdon Estate, Staverton Estate, Steve Dacre, Wokefield Estate, Wychwood Park