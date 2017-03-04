England Golf partners BagSOLO

England Golf has partnered with BagSOLO to offer its members a convenient, alternative way to transport golf clubs and avoid airline excess baggage charges.

BagSOLO takes care of customers’ personal sporting belongings from a pickup address to a chosen destination, creating a VIP travel experience. They can even be delivered to travel destinations before arrival.

BagSOLO will give a 10% discount on its service to golfers who belong to the England Golf Member Benefits Programme (MBP). This means travellers can head to Scotland for £51 or to Spain or Portugal for £70 round trip.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink said: “We are delighted to welcome BagSOLO and to add more value to golfers’ membership of England Golf. Many of our members enjoy travelling to play different courses and I am sure they will appreciate this offer.”

The England Golf MBP is free to join and gives members access to great offers from partners, free entry into prize draws and the opportunity to track their handicap online.

Shipping sporting items and luggage with BagSOLO allows travellers to save time and money at the airport by avoiding the long check in queues, crowded baggage terminals and ever increasing baggage fees, as well as savings on car rental at the destination.

BagSOLO’s prices to mainland Europe are on a par with the budget airlines, but have the added advantage of door to door convenience and a generous weight allowance of 28kg for golf bags. That’s 5kg more than British Airways and 8kg more than budget airlines.

CEO Mike Coyne comments: “We’re delighted to add England Golf to our prestigious partners’ list and see this relationship in particular as one of the cornerstones of our business model.

The England Golf Member Benefits Programme will allow more golfers to use their own equipment anywhere in the world as opposed to hiring at the destination, or paying airline excess baggage fees which are on the increase globally.

Our greatest challenge is to make the golfing public aware of our unique competitive service and this England Golf programme will help to reach golfers in all corners of the country.”

BagSOLO uses logistics experts, such as Fedex and UPS, at competitive cost. Booking the service involves a simple four step process through bagSOLO.com It can be done up to two days before arrival date at destination, if booking the Express service. Bags are collected from a pick-up address from 9am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, and delivered to the accommodation provider one day before arrival if required.

To take advantage of the members benefit, visit BagSOLO England Golf

