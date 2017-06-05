Finca Cortesin becomes European Tour Destination

Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa is the latest addition to the exclusive European Tour Properties portfolio, becoming the 25th member of the network and only the second Spanish venue to achieve the prestigious European Tour Destination status.

The hotel offers a choice of four fantastic restaurants, including the Michelin-starred signature Japanese restaurant Kabuki Row, while the resort also features an exclusive collection of villas, available for purchase or rental.

The resort joins fellow Spanish venue PGA Catalunya Resort in the European Tour Properties network and will benefit from the shared expertise across the portfolio in elevating its status and growing their business.

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties, said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Finca Cortesin to our world class network and look forward to working with the team to help ensure it maintains its outstanding reputation with both golfers and non-golfers.

“Finca already enjoys an enviable reputation and we are greatly looking forward to promoting its wonderful facilities to an even wider audience.

“We are proud of the shared knowledge we encourage between our Member Venues and Finca Cortesin will add enormously to this while also being able to benefit from a privileged relationship with the European Tour, and our wide-ranging resources.”

Miguel Girbés, Director of Golf at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, said: “It’s a great honour for Finca Cortesin to be joining the European Tour Properties network, one of the world’s most respected golf organisations.

“Having hosted a number of high-profile tournaments, including the Volvo World Match Play Championship, Finca Cortesin has come a long way in a short space of time. It was a logical step to become a part of the network, and we’re excited at the opportunities that this new relationship will bring.”

Rene Zimmer, General Manager at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, added: “We’re very privileged to be joining European Tour Properties, a group that features some of the game’s most famous and celebrated names.

“We believe that membership will help us to not only continue to deliver an outstanding experience to our guests, but also assist in increasing our influence in new and existing international markets.”

Finca Cortesin is the second new addition to the network in 2017 following the earlier announcement of Verdura Golf Resort, host of the recent Rocco Forte Open – Verdura, Sicily, as a European Tour Destination.

