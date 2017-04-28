Five-Star Boutique Hotel Opens at Multi-Award-Winning Golf Course

The much anticipated five-star boutique hotel at the Algarve’s multi-award-winning Onyria Palmares Beach & Golf Resort has opened, with rates from just €150 per night.

The Onyria Palmares Beach House Hotel has 18 rooms and two suites, each with a panoramic sea view and a balcony or terrace, and is within easy walking distance of the tees and practice area of the renowned Robert Trent Jones Jnr-designed, 27-hole golf course.

The hotel also enjoys an outdoor swimming pool and a 180° bar and restaurant, with an expansive ocean vista – and all just 700m from the beach.

The new hotel will surely elevate the already highly rated golf course into the top echelons of European resort golf, with three-night packages – including two rounds of golf – from €409, and seven-night packages, including five green fees, from €911.

The family-owned 27-hole complex, in Lagos, has won the Publituris Portugal Travel Award for Portugal’s best golf course for five successive years, and was, earlier last year, ranked in the country’s top three, by the world’s best-known golf title, Golf Digest.

It was also ranked 21 in Golf World’s benchmark Top 100 Golf Courses in Continental Europe 2015/16, with the postscript that it was a ‘certain’ new entry in the same magazine’s next Top 100 Golf Resorts rankings, once the hotel was officially opened.

The resort’s operations director, António Pinto Coelho, said: “The original blueprint when the 27 holes were reopened was to include a luxury boutique hotel overlooking the site and we’re delighted we have been able to fulfil that part of the plan.

“There is, of course, no shortage of accommodation in the Algarve but we feel the quality of the Onyria Palmares Beach House Hotel and its unique location, adjacent to the golf course and overlooking the picturesque Lagos Bay and the long beach of Meia Praia, will ensure it stands above the majority of the competition and becomes a ‘must visit’ for golfers and non-golfers alike.”

Indeed, the Onyria Palmares Beach House Hotel’s idyllic location will prove an excellent base for visitors to the western Algarve’s many attractions, including the historic and lively city of Lagos, with its old walled town; glorious beaches; a spectacular shoreline, featuring the Ponta da Piedade sandstone cliffs; the nearby town of Silves, the ancient capital of the Algarve; boat trips; water parks; stunning natural habitats; and easy cycling routes.

Onyria Palmares Beach & Golf Resort reopened only in 2011 following an extensive redesign by Robert Trent Jones Jnr. The three loops of nine holes – the Alvor, Lagos and Praia courses – enjoy expansive panoramic views across the Bay of Lagos, with each lay-out offering a different kind of golfing challenge in a glorious and natural environment.

Bookings for the new, five-star boutique Onyria Palmares Beach House Hotel can be made by calling 00351 282 249 880 or by emailing reservations@onyriaresorts.com

Onyria Palmares Beach & Golf Resort www.onyriapalmares.com

Tags: António Pinto Coelho, Onyria Palmares, Robert Trent Jones Jnr.