Gastro Golf Launches Tour Programme

Golf travel company Gastro Golf offers golfers with a passion for stunning courses and exceptional food the opportunity to book their most memorable ever-golfing holiday.

Gastro Golf’s tailor-made breaks are perfect for those who want to explore the golf and gastronomically rich regions of France, Italy and Spain, and its new and exclusive Tour Programme for 2017 promises to do just that, with guided trips to the Costa Brava in Spain, Lisbon’s Golf Coast in Portugal, and the world-renowned wine region of La Rioja, being the highlights of this year’s summer and autumn schedule.

Gastro Golf’s team of experts have had the pleasure of researching and selecting each destination personally for these tours, and every golf course, resort, hotel, restaurant, winery and places of interest included in the itineraries are ready to provide Gastro Golf guests with the very best services and facilities on offer in their respective region.

Gastro Golf personnel will accompany clients on scheduled tours of over eight paying guests. The bespoke tours comprise four- or five-night breaks, including three or four rounds of golf, bed & breakfast accommodation in luxury hotels, visits to local wineries, gourmet dinners, as well as guided tours of towns and cities, and trips to local points of interest. Each tour package is available to book as a couple or group, and are available for a minimum of eight guests and a maximum of sixteen

Gastro Golf founder John Sullivan said: “Our aim is to make our customers’ golfing experience truly memorable, and to stand out from the rest of the golf holidays on offer. Our clients are golfers of all ages and abilities who want to explore the culturally rich and diverse countries they love to play in. The pleasure derived from relaxing and enjoying the best in locally produced food and wine in a wonderful location after a great day on the course is what we know and creates a real point of difference in a Gastro Golf Holiday.”

For more information about Gastro Golf bespoke golf holidays and the new 2017 Tour Programme, visit www.gastrogolf.co.uk

