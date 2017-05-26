Gleneagles voted ‘Best Golf Resort in the World’

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish five-star hotel, has been voted ‘Best Golf Resort in the World’ for an unprecedented sixth successive year by readers of Ultratravel, the Telegraph’s luxury travel magazine, and visitors to the telegraph.co.uk website.

Readers were asked to vote for their favourite travel experiences in 19 categories, with Gleneagles taking the top golf award ahead of Pebble Beach Resorts and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, USA; St. Andrews Links, Scotland and La Manga Resort in Spain.

Bernard Murphy, Managing Director, commented: “We continually strive to offer all our guests an industry-leading experience and prestigious awards such as this – voted for by our customers – underline the quality of our world-class golf facilities and the dedication of the whole Gleneagles team.”

This latest accolade comes as the 850-acre Perthshire estate prepares to host two significant events over the next two years, The 2018 European Golf Team Championships and The 2019 Solheim Cup. The award also coincides with the completion of a detailed renovation project on The King’s and The Queen’s courses.

The King’s Course, the #1 inland course in Scotland*, which will celebrate its centenary in 2019, has been taken back to James Braid’s original design vision last year, and similar work was undertaken last winter on The Queen’s Course.

Gary Silcock, Director of Golf at Gleneagles, added: “Following completion of the work, our courses are in fantastic condition for the 2017 golf season.

“The experience customers receive when they visit continues to be second to none and, with three critically-acclaimed 18-hole championship courses to choose from, Gleneagles remains, quite simply, a golfer’s paradise.”

*Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses Ranking, 2017

Gleneagles

