Gleneagles wins Scotland’s Best Hotel Award for fourth year running

Gleneagles has been named Scotland’s Best Hotel/Resort in the Today’s Golfer Travel Awards 2017, retaining the title for the fourth consecutive year.

The Today’s Golfer Travel Awards recognise the best courses and hotels in the world, as voted for by the readers of Today’s Golfer – the UK’s best-selling golf magazine.

Gleneagles’ Director of Golf, Gary Silcock, said: “Securing this title for the fourth year in a row bolsters Gleneagles’ reputation as Scotland’s foremost golfing destination, and reflects how highly our facilities are regarded by golfers across the UK.

“The recent investment we’ve made into every aspect of the golfer’s journey – within our team, across our three courses, within the hotel and clubhouse, and at the PGA National Golf Academy – is testament to our unwavering commitment to providing guests with an outstanding golfing experience, first-class facilities and impeccable service.

“Off-course, the Gleneagles golf offering is complemented by five-star accommodation, exceptional dining options, and an unparalleled range of other leisure activities – which sets us apart and ensures our golfers leave with lasting memories.”

He added: “It’s a tremendous honour to win this award, and we’d like to thank all those who voted for us, but we won’t be resting on our laurels.

“As we prepare for hosting the 2018 European Championships and the 2019 Solheim Cup, our ongoing investment programme will take us from strength to strength, and we look forward to further enhancing the golfer’s experience in the months and years ahead.”

