Golf in Kent has a spring in its step with the recent announcement that the county will be hosting The Open Championship, one of golf’s most prestigious championships, at Royal St George’s in 2020.

Kent has an enviable record of staging Open Championships that dates back to 1894. The 2020 tournament will be the 18th time that the county has hosted the major and the 15th time for Royal St George’s. Royal Cinque Ports has also played host to the tournament twice, in 1909 and 1920 and Prince’s accommodated the event in 1932.

Kent is Heaven Sent for Lovers of Links

Kent’s east coast is one of the greatest stretches of links that you’ll find anywhere in Britain and a top destination for links lovers.

Recognised as one of the top 10 golf courses in England, Royal St George’s offers stunning views over Pegwell Bay and the iconic White Cliffs. It presents a difficult links challenge thanks to severely undulating fairways, tricky greens and a splattering of blind tee shots and pot bunkers.

Nearby Royal Cinque Ports, regarded by many as one of the finest links in the world, is a true test of golf thanks to tight, hanging lies, undulating fairways and a tough back nine into the wind.

Prince’s boasts 27 holes of championship links in three 9-hole loops, The Shore, The Dunes and The Himalayas. Each loop has its own unique characteristics that include an impressive array of revetted bunkers and rolling greens, made all the more difficult by the strong breezes from Sandwich Bay.

The East coast quartet is completed by championship links gem, Littlestone. The traditional links, originally laid out by Laidlaw Purves, is set on naturally undulating land and its own range of sand dunes between Romney Marsh and the English Channel.

Royal Cinque Ports, Prince’s & Littlestone, together with Royal St George’s is a Links Lover’s Dream

For more on golf in Kent, go to www.golfinkent.co.uk

Tags: Littlestone, Prince’s, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal St George's