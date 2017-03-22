Golf poll launched to find #scotspirit in Scotland’s best golf holes

VisitScotland has launched an online poll to find the nation’s most beloved golf holes from almost 600 courses across the country.

The poll, which includes some of the most famous golf courses and holes in the world, will look to gather the views from thousands of golfers worldwide to find the golf holes in Scotland that have #ScotSpirit – a feature of the national tourism organisation’s Spirit of Scotland campaign.

From a shortlist of 26 courses spanning multiple regions of Scotland, golfers are asked to vote for their favourite holes in seven distinct categories ranging from the best opening hole and best par 3 to the hole with the best view.

Including renowned holes such as the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon and the Road Hole at St Andrews to more hidden gems such as the 12th at Hopeman known “The Prieshach” in the Best Par 3 category or the 9th at Lamlash for Hole with the Best View, the poll seeks to find those holes that engender #ScotSpirit among golfers.

The golf poll can be found at www.visitscotland.com/blog/golf/best-golf-holes/

and will run until April 2nd with results expected by April 12th.

