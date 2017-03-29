Golf Tourism England Illustrates Best of Atlantic Links

Golf Tourism England (GTE) has launched its fourth in a series of five videos showcasing the Atlantic Links as one of the most spectacular regions to play golf in England. With a tantalising trail of six premier championship links courses, the south west of England has quickly established itself as one of the premier golfing destinations in the UK.

Combined with the myriad off-course attractions, rich culture, reputation for gastronomy and easy accessibility, the Atlantic Links offers golfers a genuine ‘must-play’ golfing experience and excellent value for money.

This cluster of golfing gems comprises Burnham & Berrow, Royal North Devon, Saunton, Trevose and St Enodoc.

Watch the latest Golf Tourism England video showcasing the Atlantic Links. Catch up on the series of other videos through the following social channels:

Twitter: @GolfTourEngland

Facebook: @EnglandGolfTourism

You Tube: @GolfTourismEngland

Golf Tourism England http://www.golftourismengland.com

Tags: Burnham & Berrow, Golf Tourism England, Royal North Devon, Saunton, St Enodoc, Trevose