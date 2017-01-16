Golf Tourism England Launches Video Mini-Series

Golf Tourism England (GTE) the membership body representing the golf tourism industry in England, has revealed its first video in a mini-series designed to capture the essence of golf in each of five carefully selected regions up and down the country.

With three courses which feature on The Open Championship rota alongside a host of Top-100 ranked courses, England’s Golf Coast is the first video to be launched. Two of the Open rota courses, Royal Birkdale and Royal Lytham & St. Annes feature prominently in the video, alongside Hillside Golf Club, highlighting the varying nature of links golf in this well-known cluster of courses.

Amplification of the content will be boosted through Golf Tourism England’s social media channels, members of GTE and partners including Visit England, a key supporter of Golf Tourism England and its strategy of driving more international golfers to play golf in England.

Andrew Cooke, CEO Golf Tourism England, is keen to point out that the depth of quality golf courses on England’s Golf Coast extends far beyond these three famous Open layouts, “One of the things that makes England’s Golf Coast such an enticing place for any golfer to visit is the strength in depth of its world-class links golf. Alongside the three Open venues, the likes of Formby, Fairhaven and West Lancashire offer more unforgettable experiences for anyone who loves the game in its purest form.”

With the Open being staged at Royal Birkdale for the tenth time in its history in 2017, there is even more reason to visit this stretch of golfing paradise which is home to eleven of England’s Top-100 courses. Away from the fairways, Golf Tourism England’s partnership with Visit England ensures that the off-course offerings match up to the quality of golf courses visitors come to play.

Of the videos, Cooke continued, “We hope that these videos will convey to golfers from all over the world just how special and varied England’s golf courses are, and that having watched these clips, more people will be not only be encouraged to take to our stunning courses, but at the same time experience what these regions have to offer away from the course.”

