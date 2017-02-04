Golf Tourism England Sponsorship to Attract More Scandinavian Golfers

Golf Tourism England (GTE) the membership body representing the golf tourism industry in England, is undertaking a ground-breaking sponsorship campaign to attract more visits from Scandinavian golfers.

Centring on the state-of-the-art Ullna Indoor Golf, Scandinavia’s largest and most popular indoor golf facility, the targeted, month-long campaign will promote England’s world-class golf offer to drive inbound tourism.

The campaign will integrate a number of sponsorship elements, including: extensive branding featuring recognisable English golf courses and the GTE logo, GTE video content displayed throughout the facility, and sponsorship of individual driving bays and their accompanying Protracer screens.

As well as delivering exposure for English golf during a peak period for traffic at Ullna, the campaign will see Swedish golfers vie for the opportunity to win a golfing trip-of-a-lifetime to England’s Golf Coast, including 2017 Open Championship host venue, Royal Birkdale.

This promotion will deliver additional social media exposure for the GTE brand, as, to enter, golfers must take a ‘selfie’ with a Royal Birkdale backdrop and post it to either Twitter or Instagram, including the GTE handle (@GolfTourEngland) with the hashtag, #GolfinEngland.

A second competition will also see the three golfers per day who find a GTE-branded yellow golf ball in their baskets win a Titleist cap featuring the GTE logo.

Andrew Cooke, CEO of Golf Tourism England, said: “As one of our most important neighbouring markets, Scandinavia offers significant potential for growing golf tourism in England, and we are delighted to be working with Ullna Indoor Golf to reach many thousands of their customers.

“The campaign throughout February will see more Scandinavian golfers than ever targeted directly with key messaging and stunning imagery of golf in England, which we believe will lead many to seek more information about planning a trip with our members.”

Johan Hagefeldt, President of Ullna Indoor Golf, said: “Our partnership with Golf Tourism England represents a tremendous opportunity for golfers to find out more about the wonderful variety of golf experiences on offer in England, many of whom I’m sure will be interested in making further enquiries about booking a trip in the coming months.

“Our team is looking forward to working with GTE over the course of the next month, which promises extremely high footfall at this peak time of the year, meaning more exposure and engagement for the brand and English golf, alike.”

Golf Tourism England www.GolfTourismEngland.com

Tags: Andrew Cooke, England’s Golf Coast, Golf Tourism England, Johan Hagefeldt, Royal Birkdale, Ullna Indoor Golf