Golfy further enhances presence in Spain with four new partner destinations  

Golfy, the leading network of golf courses and hotels in Continental Europe, has further enhanced its presence in Spain, with the addition of four new partner destinations.

Spain remains Europe’s leading golf destination and the latest additions to its network ensure that Golfy members can now benefit from a 25% discount on green fees with Golfy’s Indigo e-card at 11 of the country’s top 100 golf venues.

Golfers from the UK and Ireland can now play at Fontanals Golf Club, situated in north west Catalonia; Lerma Golf Club, in north west Spain and Rioja Alta Golf Club, just south of Bilbao in the centre of the country’s famous wine-making region; as well as Saldaña Golf Club, which is south of the historic city of Burgos.

The Golfy Network now consists of 24 premium Spanish courses, including PGA Catalunya Resort, Pals Golf Club and Empordà Golf Resort, all located within the culturally rich Costa Brava region in north-east Spain.

Alain Jeanjean, founder of Golfy, said: “The on-going development of the Golfy network in Spain reaffirms our position as one of Europe’s leading golf networks in Continental Europe.

“The quality of these new additions gives Golfy cardholders even more opportunities to enjoy some of the country’s best golf courses at discounted prices and, when coupled with the launch of our Golfystador Challenge, which allows the 52,000 cardholders to convert loyalty ‘Yards’ into gifts, there has never been a better time to become a Golfy member.”

In addition, Golfy has also added five new courses to its network in France, which already includes The 2018 Ryder Cup venue, Le Golf National, with golfers able to take advantage of discounted green fees at L’Orangerie de Lanniron in Brittany, Golf d’Angers in the Loire Valley and Bagnères de Bigorre in the western Pyrenees, as well as at Domaine de Barres in the Lozère region and Golf de Navarrenx, near Pau, in the south-west.

Golfers can keep up-to-date with all of the latest hotel offers and golf breaks via Golfy’s popular smartphone app – free to download from the Apple App Store or Google Play – as well as view details of all the latest additions to the company’s network.

The popular Golfy discount card is now accepted at 162 golf courses across four countries, including France, Spain, Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 130 hotels in France.

The Golfy Indigo e-card, offering a 25% discount on green fees and 15% off accommodation, is available for a special price of just €49 for UK and Irish golfers (the standard cost of the card in France is €110), while the Golfy Platine e-card, providing a 30% discount on green fees and 25% on golf breaks, is available for €180.

Golfy www.golfy.fr

