Hole19 Partners with Praia D’el Rey’s New West Cliffs Golf Links Course
Story published at 14:55, Monday, March 6th, 2017
Hole19, trusted by 1 million golfers worldwide, announce that it has become the first booking partner for the Praia D’El Rey’s West Cliffs Golf Links course; currently in development by the ocean on the Silver Coast – 90km outside of Lisbon, Portugal. With a global reach and user base, Hole19 is seen as the ideal awareness building channel for the stunning new Links course – one of the only courses of its kind available in Portugal.
Hole19’s ability to connect with a large user base makes them an ideal partner for Praia D’El Rey who are looking to raise awareness for their new course; which opens its doors in June 2017.
“West Cliffs is a project with a new architectural vision and take on the way a course should interact with nature. In a similar way, Hole19 represents a fresh communication opportunity for us, offering a new way of interacting with golfers” says Francisco Tavares Cadete, Golf Director at West Cliffs Golf Links.
“Through Hole19, we can raise awareness amongst one of the largest and most engaged golfing communities in the World. We have explored a number of different ways to reach and interact with golfers and we see digital channels, and Hole19 in particular, as key” adds Cadete.
As the only course of its kind in the area, West Cliffs Golf Links represents an exciting opportunity for Hole19 to make their mark in the online course booking space.
“West Cliff Links has everything it takes to become a premier golfing venue in Portugal and we’re excited to be supporting such a fantastic project.” suggests Hole19’s Head of Business Development, José Marquez Coelho. “Our ambition at Hole19 is to help them realise this potential by building awareness amongst engaged golfers, pre and post opening day, at both a local and global level.”
