IAGTO announces first Japan Golf Tourism Convention in October 2018

Following a number of visits and inspections to Japan since 2010, IAGTO has announced that it will stage the first ever Japan Golf Tourism Convention (JGTC) in the Mie Prefecture in October 2018.

With golf’s second outing at the Olympics only three years away, in Tokyo, this is the perfect time for Japan to begin rolling out, carefully and cautiously, a national golf tourism strategy in which the Japan Golf Tourism Convention and the Mie Prefecture will play a pivotal role.

Mie is the perfect destination in which to stage the inaugural JGTC. Famously Mie hosted the 42nd G7 Summit of World Leaders last year and now it will be hosting the first ever Golf Tourism Summit in Japan!

More news to follow, but in the meantime, here is a short video of the announcement broadcast recently at the Japan Golf Show.

Mie is leading the way as the country’s most pro-active golf destination with the private and public sectors working together to really welcome international visitors who are duly rewarded with a truly magnificent golfing experience in a genuine Japanese style.

A record number of 17 IAGTO member suppliers from Japan will be attending the Asia Golf Tourism Convention next month.

