Italian Golf To Make A European Stand

One of Europe’s fastest-growing and popular golf destinations, Italy offers the perfect place for an unforgettable golfing experience and fans of the game can discover all about the many delights of playing in the country this summer.

Italy Golf & More, the first pan-Italian international promotional golf project, will be showcasing the country’s extensive golf offering at three of the European Tour’s most high-profile tournaments over the coming months.

Having launched a busy summer of activity with an event for leading UK golf tour operators and media at the spectacular N1Golf driving range in Greenwich, London, Italy Golf & More will head to the continent, starting with the Nordea Masters in Sweden from June 1-4.

In addition, they will be exhibiting at the BMW International Open in Munich from June 21-25, while European golfers will also have the chance to learn more about the forward-thinking initiative at the Open de France from June 29 to July 2 at Le Golf National – host venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Bruno Bertero, project co-ordinator for Italy Golf & More, said: “Italy has so much to offer as a golf destination, and it’s a real pleasure for us to be able to invite so many new people to experience its many delights and benefits.

“There is now a real desire for golfers across Europe to play golf in countries they wouldn’t previously have considered. We have received some tremendous feedback at previous events we’ve exhibited at, and are looking forward to continuing to spread the message about Italian golf this summer.”

Boosted by the launch of Italy Golf & More, golf visitor numbers to Italy rose by 20 per cent last year, with the country particularly popular with players from the UK, Germany, Switzerland, France and Scandinavia.

Featuring no fewer than 141 18-hole courses, Italy is the ideal place to combine a golfing break with the chance to experience many of its other historic, cultural and gastronomic delights.

Researching a golf break to Italy has never been easier thanks to the launch of Italy Golf & More’s new website www.italygolfandmore.com, which features extensive details on the country’s golf courses and regions, and is a one-stop shop to discovering the many delights of golf ‘La Dolce Vita’.

As well as providing easy access and comprehensive information about Italy’s golfing venues, the site – which is available in both English and Italian – offers the chance to learn more about the many historic, cultural and gastronomic attractions of each featured region.

And UK golfers can enjoy an increasing choice of Italian golf breaks from this year thanks to a new collaboration between Italy Golf & More and three of the nation’s top golf tour operators – Golf Breaks, Your Golf Travel and Golf Escapes.

Italy Golf & More is a collaboration between 12 private sector partner regions, the Italian Golf Federation and the Ministry of Tourism (MIBACT), who have come together to embark on a seven-figure investment to increase awareness, and future golf tourism traffic, from key European markets to Italy.

The partner regions consist of Friuli Venezia Giulia – the leading partner region of the project – Lombardy, Piedmont, Lazio, Veneto, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Puglia, Sicily, Sardinia, Marche and Umbria – who together boast 119 of Italy’s golf courses – with six further regions falling under the investment of the Italian Golf Federation.

With 20 airports in the UK operating regular flights to all over Italy, the country has never been so accessible, while its warm climate and mixture of mouth-watering cuisine, fine wines, spas, history, culture and beaches make it the perfect location for a golf break.

For further information on Italy Golf & More, please email info@italygolfandmore.com or visit www.italygolfandmore.com

