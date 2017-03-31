Latest Golf Tourism England video showcases Surrey Heathland

Golf Tourism England (GTE) concludes its mini-series with fifth and final video showcasing the Surrey Heathland region as one of the finest to play golf in England.

With swathes of heather featuring dominantly throughout, the long undulating fairways and manicured greens provide golfers with a fantastic environment in which to test their golfing skills

This cluster of golfing gems comprises St George’s Hill, Worplesdon, Hankley Common, Hindhead and Camberley Heath.

Tags: Camberley Heath, Golf Tourism England, Hankley Common, Hindhead, St George’s Hill, Worplesdon