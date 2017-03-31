Friday, 31st March, 2017
COMMENTS FEED
NEWS FEED

Latest Golf Tourism England video showcases Surrey Heathland

Story published at 13:16, Friday, March 31st, 2017

Page last updated at 1:35 pm, Friday, March 31st, 2017

Hindhead Golf Club

Hindhead Golf Club

Golf Tourism England (GTE) concludes its mini-series with fifth and final video showcasing the Surrey Heathland region as one of the finest to play golf in England.

With swathes of heather featuring dominantly throughout, the long undulating fairways and manicured greens provide golfers with a fantastic environment in which to test their golfing skills

This cluster of golfing gems comprises St George’s Hill, Worplesdon, Hankley Common, Hindhead and Camberley Heath.

See the video or catch up on the series of other videos through the following social channels:

Twitter:          @GolfTourEngland

Facebook:      @EnglandGolfTourism

You Tube:      @GolfTourismEngland

Golf Tourism England http://www.golftourismengland.com/

Tags: , , , , ,

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

 