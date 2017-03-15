Latest Videos in Golf Tourism England’s Mini Series

Kent and Yorkshire are the regions showcased by Golf Tourism England (GTE), the membership body representing the golf tourism industry in England, in two more videos highlighting some of the best regions to play golf in England.

Kent is host to over 100 golf courses with a mix of historic championship links, coastal courses and inland masterpieces. Prince’s Golf Club, Royal Cinque Ports and Royal St. Georges have collectively held the Open Championship 17 times.

The Kent Garden Golf Tour gives golfers the chance to play other great courses including Knole Park, Wildernesse and Hever Castle with accommodation on the grounds of the historic castle.

Yorkshire’s Ryder Cup Experience shows the mix of coastal and inland courses, including Ganton, Lindrick, and Moortown, which are to be found in the stunning surrounds of this northern land

Golfers who enjoy tackling the natural elements will relish the prospect of fighting it out on the same iconic fairways where Ryder Cup encounters have taken place in the past.

Golf Tourism England http://www.golftourismengland.com/

Tags: Ganton, Lindrick, Moortown, Open Championship, Prince’s Golf Club, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal St George's