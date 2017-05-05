Major Revamp of The Belfry Unveiled

World-renowned Ryder Cup golfing venue The Belfry has unveiled exciting family-focused expansion plans which could create 100 new jobs.

The proposals include a new indoor, self-contained water entertainment area, specifically designed for hotels residents, and a luxury spa facility.

The plans also include proposals for a new 500-seated conference facility – which can hold up to 700 guests for banqueting and ballroom functions – and an additional 112 hotel bedrooms.

The Belfry Hotel and Resort owner KSL Capital Partners has appointed national planning and development consultancy Lichfields to progress the application on its behalf.

Lichfields is holding a consultation event and is inviting members of the local community to attend and learn, in detail, of the new plans for the popular venue.

Ian Kettlewell, Planning Director at Lichfields, said: “These proposals encompass a substantial investment and overhaul of the existing resort and venue.

“The aim is to develop and improve on The Belfry’s current offering making the hotel and resort more attractive to families.”

The proposals involve converting the existing Bel Air nightclub into a new state of the art spa, to be operated by world-leading leisure firm Espa. The scheme is being designed by London based EPR Architects who specialise in luxury and boutique hotels.

While the new indoor waterpark will designed by internationally renowned water park designer WTI, who have designed numerous water parks in the US, Europe and Australia.

The hotel currently has 320 bedrooms and 40 of the 112 new bedrooms will be directly connected to the new spa.

Mr Kettlewell said the development will create 100 new jobs. The venue currently employs 674 full time staff.

Lichfields and members of The Belfry project team are inviting members of the public to attend the consultation event at Middleton Recreation Rooms, Church Lane, Middleton, Warwickshire B78 2AW, on Wednesday, May 10, from 4pm to 7pm.

Lichfields expects to be in a position to submit a planning application to North Warwickshire Borough Council in the summer, and if successful construction could start early next year.

Lichﬁelds http://lichfields.uk/

EPR Architects www.epr.co.uk

The Belfry www.thebelfry.co.uk

Tags: EPR Architects, Ian Kettlewell, KSL Capital Partners, Lichfields, The Belfry, WTI