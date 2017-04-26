Mission Hills Celebrates Global Golf Tourism Growth with Launch of 2017 Golfathon

Mission Hills Group has officially launched the 14th edition of its Golfathon, a unique test of golf which offers enthusiasts the opportunity to play 10 courses at the world’s largest golf club in southern China.

With golfers from around the globe making the journey to Shenzhen each year to take on this one-of-a-kind Golfathon challenge, the Vice-Chairman of Mission Hills, Tenniel Chu is optimistic for the continued growth of golf tourism in Asia and worldwide.

“More than 90,000 golfers have entered the Golfathon since its inception in 2004 and we expect to smash through the 100,000 mark in 2017,” commented Tenniel Chu. “What is most encouraging is that these participants have come from more than 30 different countries worldwide and that is a great sign that global golf tourism is alive and kicking!”

Signs of an upsurge in global golf tourism are backed up by recent figures from the International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO). Peter Walton, IAGTO’s Chief Executive Officer reported: “Forward bookings for 2017 by IAGTO’s 630 golf tour operators worldwide are, on average, up 7.1% year on year, with bookings taken by golf tour operators in Asia up 8.3%. Golf tour operators’ sales in 2016 were up 7.5% from 2015 globally with Asian golf tour operators reporting year on year increases of 9.0%.”

Launched in 2004 to celebrate Mission Hills’ recognition by the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest golf club, the Golfathon offers opportunities to play 10 of the club’s award-winning golf courses in Shenzhen and Dongguan, designed by golf legends including Jack Nicklaus, Sir Nick Faldo, Greg Norman and Annika Sorenstam.

The 14th Mission Hills Golfathon will be held from 1 May to 31 August 2017. For bookings and further details, golfers should contact (86 755) 2802 0888 ext. 33868.

Mission Hills Group www.missionhillschina.com

