Natural beauty and sporting challenge of PGA Catalunya Resort

A specially-commissioned portfolio of new golf course images, revealed today for the first time, perfectly showcases why PGA Catalunya Resort, near Barcelona, is regarded as Spain’s No.1 golf course* and one of Europe’s finest luxury lifestyle locations.

Shot through the lens of accomplished golf course photographer, Steve Carr, the images capture the beauty and tranquillity of the resort’s Stadium and Tour Courses, the former consistently ranked as one of the best golf experiences in Continental Europe.

Carr, a member of the ‘Top 100 Courses in the World’ rankings panel for US journal Golf Magazine, took advantage of spectacular early-morning light at the European Tour Destination, situated just 50 minutes from Barcelona and close to the historical city of Girona.

“These early-morning images capture PGA Catalunya Resort as it weaves its way through beautiful pine forests that open up to reveal expansive, undulating greens that have challenged so many visiting golfers over the years. All this is set against the spectacular backdrop of the region’s Montseny Mountains,” said Carr.

Part-way through a €53 million investment programme that will transform the 36-hole golf resort into a world-leading lifestyle destination, PGA Catalunya Resort recently opened its new, contemporary five-star Hotel Camiral – a 145-room luxury hotel, that will be accompanied on the estate by a new vineyard, additional sports facilities, an equestrian centre and recreational lake.

* Ranked by Top100golfcourses.com

PGA Catalunya Resort www.pgacatalunya.com

