New Golf Operator Tees Off in Portugal

A new golf tour operator specialising in bespoke packages for groups visiting the Algarve has been launched by a Scottish couple.

Brian and Fiona Reid, originally from Aberdeen, Scotland, have relocated to Portugal and established Golfers Algarve. The new business will provide tailored multi-night holidays for golfing groups travelling to the region.

Operating from Ferreiras near Albufeira, Golfers Algarve aims to provide as comprehensive a service as visitors wish. Whether that is a complete end-to-end itinerary including accommodation, course bookings, club hire, transfers and sightseeing trips, or simple stay and play packages. Being based locally will mean the couple are on hand to offer a personal service to the groups, meeting them on arrival and being available throughout their stay.

Alongside the golf packages, Golfers Algarve can organise partner programmes for non-golfers within the group, or as part of a non-golf day. With wineries, cook schools, spas, mountain safaris, horseback and walking tours, hot air balloon trips and a variety of water sports, the Algarve offers a varied range of activities and attractions beyond golf.

Portugal’s southernmost province, the Algarve boasts 43 golf courses, around half of the country’s total. Last year, the region celebrated 50 years since its first course opened – the Henry Cotton-designed Penina. Golf resorts in the area are regularly voted among the best in Europe. Earlier this year, readers of Today’s Golfer magazine voted the Algarve as Europe’s best golf destination and the continent’s best value golf destination.

With around 300 days of sunshine each year and temperatures that rarely fall below 15°C, it’s clear why the region attracts thousands of golfers each year. In 2015, more than 1.2million rounds of golf were played in the Algarve – a figure that was expected to rise last year after a 15% year-on-year rise was recorded during the first six months.

The Reids, who have a background in tourism, hospitality and business management, took the decision to set up Golfers Algarve in order to combine two of their passions – golf and the Algarve. Brian has been an enthusiastic golfer for over three decades, first picking up clubs as a teen and learning the game on the 18-hole King’s Links course in Aberdeen. The couple have holidayed frequently in the Algarve and in recent years Brian has organised multi-day golfing trips to the region for friends.

Commenting on the launch of Golfers Algarve, Brian said: “Having organised group golfing holidays to the Algarve for a number of years, it was clear there was an opportunity in the market for an in-country provider of bespoke packages for visiting groups. With Golfers Algarve we want to take the hassle out of organising a group golf holiday, offering a personalised service that takes care of all the small details and ensuring a stress-free trip.

“After 50 years, the Algarve remains a very popular golf holiday destination thanks to the quality of its courses and accommodation, ease of access and its great climate. We are working with a select group of local accommodation, golf and leisure providers to offer affordable and high-quality itineraries to all sizes of groups. The Algarve has a lot to offer and we look forward to sharing that with guests”

Alongside golfing itineraries, Golfers Algarve can offer packages for non-golfers within the group.

Golfers Algarve www.golfersalgarve.com

Tags: Brian Reid, Fiona Reid, Golfers Algarve