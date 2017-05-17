New-Look Westerwood Receiving Positive Feedback 

Members at the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort, near Glasgow, are set to reap the rewards of continued investment by owner QHotels as the golf season gets kicks into action.

Work undertaken by the group, the UK’s largest golf resort operator, is already seeing positive feedback from members and visitors impressed by the improved playability of the course.

Westerwood’s head greenkeeper, Mark Cummine, has received plenty of praise for the course conditions through the winter, when the 6,307-yard course was available for play much more than in previous years, largely owing to the new drainage installed throughout.

In addition to the ‘underground’ work, the more visible parts of the course have also been improved, a trend that will continue following further investment in new greenkeeping equipment – including a rough cutter, two fairway machines and a John Deere Gator™ utility vehicle – which will ensure the course’s aesthetics match the stunning views to be had from the fairways.

And golfers’ comfort hasn’t been overlooked either, with new buggies also being purchased to add to the fleet.

Westerwood’s general manager, Paul Bray, said: “Mark Cummine and his team have worked extremely hard over the winter to ensure the course is open as often as is feasibly possible. The difference is palpable and has not gone unnoticed by members or visitors. And we will continue to invest and improve wherever and whenever it is needed.”

A further change has taken place in the golf team at Westerwood, following the recent arrival of Daryn Cochrane, who has been appointed head of golf operations. Cochrane will combine the role with that of a teaching pro, holding youth golf classes, as well as offering lessons to members and visitors.

“We are really excited by Daryn’s appointment – he is a fantastic addition to Westerwood,” added Bray.

“Getting juniors interested in playing golf is critical to the survival of our sport and Daryn is the ideal person to captivate them with his enthusiasm and dynamism.”

Part of the multi-award-winning QHotels group, the Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort is situated in acres of spectacular grounds, with a golf course co-designed by one of the world’s greatest golfers: Severiano Ballesteros.

Working with the equally revered golf designer Dave Thomas, the legendary Spaniard created a course that is as challenging as it is beautiful, as it meanders through silver birches, firs and heather, offering stunning views towards the picturesque Campsie Hills.

The signature hole, the par-three 15th – created by Ballesteros and known as the Waterfall hole – requires a tee-shot from an elevated tee to a green surrounded by a 60ft rock face. It’s not for the faint hearted and nor are the undulating moorland greens which test one’s mettle when standing over those nervy four-foot putts.

Yet with 148 spacious bedrooms, a large health club with a magnificent swimming pool and gym, a relaxing spa, fantastic bars and restaurants, guests may never leave the comfort of the hotel.

Westerwood Hotel & Golf Resort www.qhotels.co.uk/our-locations/the-westerwood-hotel-golf-resort

QHotels www.QHotels.co.uk

