New partnership deal for World Masters Golf Championship

The recently launched World Masters Golf Championship has received a significant boost with the announcement that The Scotch Malt Whisky Society will be a partner for the championship in its inaugural year.

The World Masters Golf Championship was launched last month with a call to all amateur golfers over 50 years of age to take up a unique opportunity to play on the iconic links of Scotland – the home of golf. As well as world class golf, the participants and their supporters can now savour the world class single cask whisky of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society is a club unlike any other. As well as being a place to connect with other like-minded whisky lovers, it is also internationally renowned for its mission: to provide members with an adventurous and fun journey of discovery of the world’s widest and finest collection of single cask whiskies.

Director of the World Masters Golf Championship, Hamish Grey, said: “The World Masters is a celebration of golf staged here in Scotland – the Home of Golf. I can think of no better fit than whisky, another Scottish icon, to link with this event. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society produces high quality and unique whisky which aligns so well to the World Masters Golf Championship.”

Kai Ivalo, Director at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said: “We are delighted to be a partner for the World Masters Golf Championship and add a particularly Scottish welcome for the players joining us from around the world. We look forward to working together to build this event and providing participants with an outstanding whisky experience to match their enjoyment of these iconic golf courses.”

The World Masters Golf Championship provides the opportunity to play competitive golf on outstanding courses in a fun, social environment. The event is open to all golfers with an official handicap who are over 50 years of age as at 17 September, 2017.

The Championship will be staged over four days from 18 to 21 September 2017, on some of the best courses in the world, including Prestwick, Dundonald, Western Gailes and Royal Troon.

Limited to 240 entrants, it is a chance to follow in the footsteps of legends such as 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson.

Competitors will have the opportunity to explore the great beauty and history of Scotland around the World Masters Golf Championship – enjoying great Scottish hospitality, and now the very best single cask whisky from The Scotch Malt Whisky Society.

