OB Sports to Manage Royal Blue Golf Club at Baha Mar

OB Sports Golf Management is proud to announce it has assumed club management duties for Royal Blue Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas. Located near the Atlantic Ocean on the north central coast of New Providence Island, Royal Blue offers an unparalleled golf experience for players from all over the world.

“We’re excited to be a part of such an incredible golf and resort development, especially with a golf course that is considered one of the best in the world,” said C.A. Roberts, President of OB Sports. “Everything at Royal Blue is first-class, from the course conditions to the panoramic views on every hole. It should be on every player’s bucket list.

“We are so proud of the on-site golf staff we have in place at Royal Blue,” continued Roberts. “Our former Senior VP of Operations, Sean Cracraft, will serve as Director of Golf at Royal Blue, and long-time OB veteran Andy Deiro as Head Golf Professional. Between the two of them, they have more than 40 years of experience working with OB Sports. Their leadership of the golf operation and support to the broader Baha Mar development will be invaluable.”

The first Jack Nicklaus Signature Design in Nassau, Royal Blue measures 7,189-yards from the tips, and plays to a par of 72. It is part of a $4.2 billion luxury beachfront resort development, Baha Mar, that will ultimately include three world-class hotels, more than 40 restaurants, bars and lounges, the largest casino in the Bahamas and more than 30 luxury retail outlets.

“OB Sports has already come in and done a wonderful job helping our golf shop, and the golf course itself, reflect our mission of giving our players a world class experience,” said Cracraft. “The golf shop is fully stocked with every top-of-the-line name brand you can think of, and the impeccable conditions of the course really speak for themselves. We’re fortunate to have OB Sports on our team here at Royal Blue.”

Royal Blue Golf Club offers its golfers several elevation changes with scenic vistas throughout the round. The front nine features dramatic views of undulating fairways, rolling white sand dunes, brackish ponds and glimpses of a turquoise Atlantic Ocean. On the back nine however, players will navigate stunning limestone “moonscapes,” through dense jungle and steeply downhill to the island green on the 16th hole, which borders Lake Cunningham for a stunning Signature Hole.

Players will find various characteristics about Royal Blue that will make lasting memories, like the different tees set up every day. Each morning, a member of the professional staff will determine tee locations on the course, taking into account weather and playing conditions, to create a unique, but playable, golfing experience. By using freeform teeing areas rather than traditional tee boxes, any hole can be shortened or lengthened by as many as 100 yards from day to day. This allows guests to play multiple variations of the course during their stay, while adhering to a similar overall yardage.

Catering to international travelers, the rental club program at Royal Blue is a one of a kind experience, featuring the latest golf equipment from Callaway, Taylor Made, Titleist, PXG and Itobori. Before guests tee off, a member of the Golf Professional Team will offer a club fitting on the practice range, assisting in identifying the perfect equipment match – and completing the first step to an unforgettable round of golf.

OB Sports currently manages close to 60 premier golf courses and country clubs throughout the United States and the Bahamas.

